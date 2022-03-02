HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE HPQ traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. 21,208,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in HP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 62,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

