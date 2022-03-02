Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.30

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 30675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

