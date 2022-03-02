Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:HHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

