Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
NYSE:HHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69.
Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
