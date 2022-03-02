Hovde Group Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Market Perform

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

