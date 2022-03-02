Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

TWNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 91,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

