Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

