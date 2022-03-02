Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
