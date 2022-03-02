Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 67,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

