Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 37,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,088. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

