Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HZNP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.72. 48,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,088. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

