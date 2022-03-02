Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,823.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.32. 79,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,461. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

