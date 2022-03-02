HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) to post $4.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $32.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

