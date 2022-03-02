Holley (HLLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HLLY stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.
About Holley (Get Rating)
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.