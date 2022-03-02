Holley (HLLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HLLY stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Holley by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Holley by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

