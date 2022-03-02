Hollencrest Capital Management Has $850,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $578.17. 9,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $601.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

