Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAB. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 102.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,163. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

