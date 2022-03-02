Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.27. 33,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,510. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

