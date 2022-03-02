Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 44,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

