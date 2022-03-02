Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 502.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. 71,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.