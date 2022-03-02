Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.67.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 125 ($1.68) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.25) to GBX 376 ($5.04) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

