HNI (NYSE:HNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $596.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HNI traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,210. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of HNI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HNI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

