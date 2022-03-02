HighTower Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

