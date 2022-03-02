HighTower Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

