HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 350.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000,000 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth about $86,960,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $58,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

IS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

IS stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

