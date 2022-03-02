HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ME opened at 4.38 on Wednesday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of 3.85 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.79.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

