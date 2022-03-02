HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.25. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 38 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.