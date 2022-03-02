Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.03-2.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:HPE traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

