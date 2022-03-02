Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $5.54. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 42,078 shares changing hands.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

