Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

