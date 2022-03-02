Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, an increase of 17,172.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLXA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter.

HLXA stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. Helix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

