Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 3%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.14). 3,955,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,798,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of £62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.59.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

