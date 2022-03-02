Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 3%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.14). 3,955,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,798,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).
The stock has a market cap of £62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.59.
About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)
Featured Stories
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.