Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

HLIO traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

