Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,957. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.