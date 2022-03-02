Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

