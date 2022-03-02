Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $50.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
