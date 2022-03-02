HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

HSTM opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthStream by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

