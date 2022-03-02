Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 92,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.