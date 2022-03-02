Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

