Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $26.45. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 133,523 shares traded.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 140,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

