Head-To-Head Analysis: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Antares Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 3.64 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.39 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 3.93 $56.20 million $0.38 9.11

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avinger and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 574.46%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Avinger on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

