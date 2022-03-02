HC Wainwright Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $40.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after acquiring an additional 570,410 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

