Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €80.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.78 ($113.24).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL traded down €5.74 ($6.45) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.84 ($60.49). 2,142,002 shares of the company traded hands. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.42.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.