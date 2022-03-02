Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.68. 100,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

