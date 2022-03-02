Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 317 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Corning by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,082,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 152,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,225. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.