Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 185 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $8.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,993. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

