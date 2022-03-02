Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

NYSE ANTM traded up $14.81 on Wednesday, hitting $466.31. 52,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.32 and a 200-day moving average of $418.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.65 and a 52 week high of $472.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

