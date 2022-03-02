Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Booking by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,564,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $106.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2,178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,440.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,376.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

