Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after buying an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.41. 180,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,551. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

