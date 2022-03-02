Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 478,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

