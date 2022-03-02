Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Handshake has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and approximately $250,935.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.87 or 0.06710111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00252383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00732113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00067061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00406749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00281345 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 470,334,294 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.