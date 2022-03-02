Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

