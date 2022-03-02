Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.82).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.98) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.20) to GBX 2,750 ($36.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.52) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON HLMA traded up GBX 56 ($0.75) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,438 ($32.71). The company had a trading volume of 833,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,656.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,874.90. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,151 ($28.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($43.87). The firm has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

