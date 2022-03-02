Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,405 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.